MSU Spartans to make first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019

Interview Highlights

On the Spartans' unlikely ascent to the Sweet 16 following the regular season

I mean, they finished fourth in the Big 10 standings, dealt with injuries to big-time play makers, such as Malik Hall and Jaden Akins, and then of course, emotionally charged by the MSU mass shooting, in which they actually had to cancel a Big 10 game against Minnesota that week on Wednesday. And then of course, they lose their first game of the Big 10 tournament in Chicago. So, it no doubt has not been all peaches and cream for this team, up and down roller coaster of a year. There aren't many people that expected Michigan State to be playing still this weekend.

On how defense has been key to the Spartans making it this far

Against USC, it started with the combined efforts of players like Jaden Akin's and Tyson Walker in defending USC's leading scorer, Boogie Ellis. They limited him, Sophia, on just three of 12 shooting with three turnovers. And then the job that they did on Drew Peterson as well, Peterson just had 11 points on four of 10 shooting and, you know. Then against Marquette, aside from Tyson Walker being the superstar in that game, 23 points for him, and Mady Sissoko being the unsung X-factor. Again, defense, they forced the Golden Eagles into 16 turnovers, and there was one point in that second half where Marquette turned the ball over on five of six possessions. So, defense wins championships ... that's what it comes down to.

On the Spartans' chances of making it into the Elite Eight and beyond

The sea really parted when number one Purdue was upset by number 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson, only the second time that a 16-seed has beaten a number-one seed, and also again, I had Kentucky going all the way to the Final Four, and Kansas State handled them in round two. So, if Michigan State can get past Kansas State, it's not gonna be an easy game even though Michigan State is favored, they will play the winner of nine-seed FAU and four-seed Tennessee come Saturday.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: For the first time since 2019, the Michigan State University men’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans face off against Kansas State tomorrow evening at Madison Square Garden.

WKAR’s Current Sports Host Al Martin joins me now to talk about the team’s chances. Thank you for being here.

Al Martin: Always great being with you, Sophia.

Saliby: I want to start by talking about how the Spartans got here. How was their regular season?

Martin: Well, yeah, I mean, Michigan State played one of the toughest schedules in college basketball. I mean, we're talking about number one Gonzaga at the beginning of the year, number four Kentucky, number 18 Alabama who many, including myself, have winning the entire enchilada this year and winning a national championship. It was an up and down Big 10 season, Sophia.

I mean, they finished fourth in the Big 10 standings, dealt with injuries to big-time play makers, such as Malik Hall and Jaden Akins, and then of course, emotionally charged by the MSU mass shooting, in which they actually had to cancel a Big 10 game against Minnesota that week on Wednesday. And then of course, they lose their first game of the Big 10 tournament in Chicago. So, it no doubt has not been all peaches and cream for this team, up and down roller coaster of a year. There aren't many people that expected Michigan State to be playing still this weekend.

Saliby: Then how did their first two games of the tournament go?

Martin: I think the key to those first and second round victories against 10-seed USC and two-seed Marquette was one word: defense. Against USC, it started with the combined efforts of players like Jaden Akin's and Tyson Walker in defending USC's leading scorer, Boogie Ellis. They limited him, Sophia, on just three of 12 shooting with three turnovers. And then the job that they did on Drew Peterson as well, Peterson just had 11 points on four of 10 shooting and, you know. Then against Marquette, aside from Tyson Walker being the superstar in that game, 23 points for him, and Mady Sissoko being the unsung X-factor. Again, defense, they forced the Golden Eagles into 16 turnovers, and there was one point in that second half where Marquette turned the ball over on five of six possessions. So, defense wins championships, Sophia, that's what it comes down to.

Saliby: Can you set up this game against Kansas State the team is playing against tomorrow?

Martin: Yes, Kansas State is, of course, in the tournaments East region, a three-seed, the highest remaining seed in that region. They beat 14-seed Montana State in round one and then knocked off six-seed Kentucky in round two. I had Kentucky actually going all the way to the Final Four, so that was a big, big win there. They love to push the ball. They can score on the break, but they can also beat you in half court defense, and they defend the three-point line very well.

Michigan State, of course, number four in the tournament from shooting deep, and I tell you what to keep an eye on I'll give you two names. Keep an eye on K State leading scorer Keyontae Johnson. He averages 17 points per game, seven rebounds. And also senior guard Markquis Nowell, he's a do-everything point guard for K State.

Saliby: Head Coach Tom Izzo has also made it into the tournament for the 25th straight year. How has he been talking about this accomplishment?

Martin: Oh, it's an amazing one, Sophia, but in true Izzo fashion, he has deflected the credit. He's mentioned the amazing players that he's had over the years and also the amazing assistant coaches that he has surrounded himself with. But you know, again, it hasn't always been great, right? It's always about that journey, and Izzo, actually, this week talked about the journey specifically as it pertains to this season, and why tough times do help build character:

Izzo: All those things teach you that there's going to be ups and downs. You know, we had the tragedy here. These kids have gone through a lot, and I think they've rebounded pretty well because they all been through some things together. Some of them in the last four years, three years or two years. I hope the generations that are coming up figure out that it's okay to fail. It's okay to lose. It's okay to you know to go through some tough times.

Martin: No other coach has done what he has done: 25 straight. And to do that you have to be consistent. I also want to note that he's fourth on the all-time NCAA tournament wins list, he can break that record if they do K State this week, and also fifth on the all-time Final Four appearance list, so I mean, January, February, Izzo, April, right?

Saliby: What are the chances of the Spartans getting into the Elite Eight and maybe even beyond?

Martin: They have really great chances here, Sophia. The sea really parted when number one Purdue was upset by number 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson, only the second time that a 16-seed has beaten a number-one seed, and also again, I had Kentucky going all the way to the Final Four, and Kansas State handled them in round two. So, if Michigan State can get past Kansas State, it's not gonna be an easy game even though Michigan State is favored, they will play the winner of nine-seed FAU and four-seed Tennessee come Saturday. Again, if they can beat Kansas State, but they got a great shot of getting to a Final Four, Sophia.

Saliby: Al Martin hosts WKAR's Current Sports. Thank you for joining me.

Martin: Thank you, Sophia. Always a pleasure.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.