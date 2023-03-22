Suspect in custody after being seen with knife on MSU campus

The East Lansing Police Department says a suspect who was reportedly seen with a knife on Michigan State University’s campus is now in custody.

The university briefly issued a secure-in-place order for parts of MSU this afternoon.

Police say there was an altercation that occurred off campus, and officers had been working to locate the suspect who was then seen at MSU.

UPDATE: Here is an update on this afternoon’s incident from Police Chief Chris Rozman. We are committed to sharing accurate and timely information with our Spartan community. If you ever need us, please reach out at 517-355-2221 or 911 for emergencies. pic.twitter.com/K8ry1IVVCo — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) March 22, 2023

"The Michigan State University Police is reporting a person was seen with a knife at or near West Circle Drive. If nearby, secure-in-place If you are near that location, call Michigan State University Police to report any unusual or suspicious activity. Monitor local media for more information," read an alert sent to MSU community members around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

An update sent about a half-hour later indicated a suspect was in custody.

MSU Police and Public Safety Chief Chris Rozman says he’s aware the alert sent to campus members may have caused an emotional response.

"We did err on the side of caution, and we launched a MSU alert, and sent an emergency notification letting our community know that somebody with a weapon was possibly on campus," Rozman said in a video posted to the department's Twitter page.

The suspect was taken into custody in East Lansing. No one was hurt.