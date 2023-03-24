© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Army Corps further delays decision on Great Lakes oil tunnel

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published March 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT
Photo taken of a TV screen showing the large Line 5 pipeline under water
Enbridge Energy
/
Enbridge shut down the Line 5 petroleum pipeline in the Straits for a time during the summer of 2020 after finding damage on the line.

Federal officials are delaying a decision on whether to approve an oil pipeline tunnel in a Great Lakes waterway.

The Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday released a new timeline for consideration of the project in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Superior and Lake Huron.

Enbridge Energy wants to drill the tunnel to house a section of its Line 5 pipeline.

The Army Corps had planned an initial environmental report late this year but now says it will be released in spring 2025.

That means a decision on tunnel likely won't come until 2026.

If the project is approved, it's expected to take several years to complete.

Associated Press
