Army Corps further delays decision on Great Lakes oil tunnel

Federal officials are delaying a decision on whether to approve an oil pipeline tunnel in a Great Lakes waterway.

The Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday released a new timeline for consideration of the project in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Superior and Lake Huron.

Enbridge Energy wants to drill the tunnel to house a section of its Line 5 pipeline.

The Army Corps had planned an initial environmental report late this year but now says it will be released in spring 2025.

That means a decision on tunnel likely won't come until 2026.

If the project is approved, it's expected to take several years to complete.