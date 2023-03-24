© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Ford says EV unit losing billions, should be seen as startup

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published March 24, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
Trunita Hawkins, Ford Motor Company employee, works on the Customer Acceptance Line to ensure quality for customers.
Courtesy
/
Ford Motor Company
Trunita Hawkins, Ford Motor Company employee, works on the Customer Acceptance Line to ensure quality for customers.

Ford’s electric vehicle business has lost $3 billion before taxes during the past two years and will lose a similar amount this year as the company invests heavily in the new technology.

The figures were released Thursday as Ford rolled out a new way of reporting its financial results.

The new business structure separates electric vehicles, the profitable internal combustion and commercial vehicle operations into three operating units.

Company officials said the electric vehicle unit will be profitable before taxes by late 2026 with an 8% profit margin.

Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Model e should be viewed as a startup company within Ford.

