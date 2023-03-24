Ford says EV unit losing billions, should be seen as startup

Ford’s electric vehicle business has lost $3 billion before taxes during the past two years and will lose a similar amount this year as the company invests heavily in the new technology.

The figures were released Thursday as Ford rolled out a new way of reporting its financial results.

The new business structure separates electric vehicles, the profitable internal combustion and commercial vehicle operations into three operating units.

Company officials said the electric vehicle unit will be profitable before taxes by late 2026 with an 8% profit margin.

Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Model e should be viewed as a startup company within Ford.