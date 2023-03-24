MSU falls to Kansas State in overtime in Sweet 16

The NCAA Tournament run of the MSU men’s basketball team came to an end on Thursday night with a loss to Kansas State.

The seven-seed Spartans were on the losing end of an overtime thriller against three-seed Kansas State at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The final score was 98-93.

MSU defied expectations by making it out of the first week of the tourney for the first time since 2019 .

Junior guard AJ Hoggard, who led MSU with a career-high 25 points, spoke on the loss.

"There's definitely hope around the corner, but just right now, it just stings to even think about the future," he said.

Head coach Tom Izzo says he thought they had clenched a win when MSU was up by three around the three-minute mark of overtime. He felt like this team was one of destiny.

"For some reason, I believe in this team all year long," he said. "I'm proud as hell of them, and I love every one of them."

Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell set an NCAA Tourney record with 19 assists to go along with 20 points for the Wildcats.

MSU ends the season with a 21-13 record.