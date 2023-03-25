MSU student groups hosting Holi Festival of Colors celebration Sunday

A group of South Asian and international student organizations at Michigan State University is hosting a celebration for Holi on Sunday.

The Hindu holiday, often referred to as the "Festival of Colors," commemorates the arrival of spring in India. The festival occurred during MSU's spring break this year, so organizers planned to celebrate with the community later in March.

Holi celebrations are known for an abundance of colored powder that participants toss at one other.

Ashu Acharya is the president of the MSU chapter of Hindu YUVA (Youth for Unity, Virtues and Action), one of the groups coordinating the event. He said those colors make the festival a memorable occasion.

“Colors make things more exciting," Acharya said. "I guess you could say the mood becomes more joyful when there's colors around.”

Organizers will provide the colorful powder on Sunday as well as Indian music and snacks catered from a local restaurant.

Several other student clubs are collaborating to put on MSU's Holi festival, including the Coalition of Indian Undergraduate Students, the Undergraduate International Indian Student Association, the MSU Indian Students Organization and the Asian Pacific American Student Organization.

While Holi does hold a special significance for Hindus and South Asians, Acharya said the festival is open to all students, staff and faculty at MSU regardless of their cultural background.

“We just want people to have a good time," Acharya said. "That's that's what the festival is really about; seeing smiles on people's faces and colors on those faces as well.”

The event begins at 3 p.m. Sunday on the fields by IM East. Organizers warn the colors may stain clothing.