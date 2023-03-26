© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Challenger wins close race to lead United Auto Workers union

By Associated Press
Published March 26, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT
The challenger in the race for the United Auto Workers’ top leadership post claimed victory Saturday in a close election that is likely to give his slate of candidates control of the huge union.

In a statement, challenger Shawn Fain’s slate said that a federal court-appointed monitor has declared Fain the winner over incumbent Ray Curry.

A message was left Saturday seeking confirmation from monitor Neil Barofsky.

It was the 372,000-member union’s first direct election of its 14-member International Executive Board, which came in the wake of a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal that landed two former presidents in prison.

