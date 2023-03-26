Challenger wins close race to lead United Auto Workers union
The challenger in the race for the United Auto Workers’ top leadership post claimed victory Saturday in a close election that is likely to give his slate of candidates control of the huge union.
In a statement, challenger Shawn Fain’s slate said that a federal court-appointed monitor has declared Fain the winner over incumbent Ray Curry.
A message was left Saturday seeking confirmation from monitor Neil Barofsky.
It was the 372,000-member union’s first direct election of its 14-member International Executive Board, which came in the wake of a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal that landed two former presidents in prison.
🧵 A Message to All UAW Members from Shawn Fain, UAW President-Elect:— UAW Members United (@uawmembers) March 25, 2023
Today, we won a historic victory to put the membership of the UAW back in the drivers seat of our international union.
(Full video here: https://t.co/U4uP3bACK6) pic.twitter.com/qcZpLlz1Bn