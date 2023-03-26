© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Jocelyn Benson says she will not run for U.S. Senate next year

WKAR Public Media | By Jerome Vaughn | WDET
Published March 26, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT
Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's first Democratic secretary of state in more than 20 years gives her inaugural remarks.
WKAR
/

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she will not run for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat next year.

She made the announcement in a video released on Twitter Friday. Benson says she can do the most good by staying where she is.

“In this election cycle, the best thing I can do to protect your voice and our democracy here in Michigan and all across the country is to be fully focused on ensuring our elections prevail over the bad actors who continue to spread lies about our elections to advance their own agendas.”

Incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow announced in January that she wouldn’t run for re-election in 2024.

Several Democrats have said they’re considering whether they want to run for that office.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has already declared her candidacy for the Senate.

Jerome Vaughn | WDET
Jerome Vaughn is News Director at 101.9 WDET. His interest in news reporting began when he was five years old, after his mom bought him a yellow Panasonic ball and chain radio.
