WKAR News

AG Nessel: Expected MI income tax rate rollback would be one-time only

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published March 29, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in an ad released online Friday.
Courtesy
/
Dana Nessel/ Twitter
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the formal opinion
Tuesday.

An expected drop in the state income tax rate would be temporary, according to a formal opinion released Tuesday by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

That controversial determination is the result of a request from Michigan Treasurer Rachel Eubanks. She asked because projections suggest a reduction in the state income tax rate is about to be triggered under a 2015 law.

That would be due to a surge in tax revenue combined with federal COVID assistance dollars. The question is what happens in the future when that cash surplus disappears.

“It’s a big change that impacts millions of people, so it’s absolutely critical that we get it right,” Eubanks told Michigan Public Radio.

Nessel’s official determination is that if the revenue surge fades “… the Legislature intended the relief to taxpayers to be only temporary as well. Simply put, the statute provides temporary relief based on temporary circumstances.”

That would send the state’s income tax back to its current rate of 4.25%.

The opinion’s release comes as the state is preparing to release its annual financial report, which is widely expected to show a windfall well above inflation. Reports from legislative budget agencies also predict a higher-than-inflation revenue boost based largely on an infusion of one-time federal funds.

The attorney general’s opinion did not sit well with anti-tax groups and many Republicans. They include many ex-lawmakers as well as former Governor Rick Snyder, who signed the 2015 law after it was sent to him by a GOP-controlled Legislature. He called Nessel’s opinion “an unreasonable overreach of what was agreed upon. Michigan taxpayers deserve the surplus dollars now and into the future.”

A legal challenge to the opinion appears very likely. An attorney general’s opinion is legally binding unless overturned by a court or overridden by a new law.

Tags
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
