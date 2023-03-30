Dr. Anthony Fauci among spring commencement speakers for MSU graduates

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be among a group of high-profile commencement speakers for Michigan State University’s spring graduation ceremonies.

Lisa Cook is the first Black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve. She’s also an MSU Faculty member. She will address undergraduate degree candidates.

Jill Hruby is undersecretary for nuclear security for the U.S. Department of Energy and administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration. She will speak to master’s and educational specialist degree recipients.

Fauci served as chief medical adviser to the president and directed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He will address doctoral candidates.

All three speakers will receive honorary degrees from the university.

MSU’s spring graduation ceremonies run May 4-13. Events will be held at the Breslin Center and Wharton Center.

