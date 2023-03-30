© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Dr. Anthony Fauci among spring commencement speakers for MSU graduates

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published March 30, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
Dr. Anthony Fauci smiling from his desk
Courtesy
/
The White House/Twitter

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be among a group of high-profile commencement speakers for Michigan State University’s spring graduation ceremonies.

Lisa Cook is the first Black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve. She’s also an MSU Faculty member. She will address undergraduate degree candidates.

Jill Hruby is undersecretary for nuclear security for the U.S. Department of Energy and administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration. She will speak to master’s and educational specialist degree recipients.

Fauci served as chief medical adviser to the president and directed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He will address doctoral candidates.

All three speakers will receive honorary degrees from the university.

MSU’s spring graduation ceremonies run May 4-13. Events will be held at the Breslin Center and Wharton Center.

Tags
WKAR News Michigan State UniversityAnthony Faucicommencement
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE