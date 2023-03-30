MSU reopening Union building, Berkey Hall will remain closed after shooting

Two buildings on Michigan State University's campus have been closed since a shooting on February 13 left three students dead and five others injured.

Now, university spokesperson Dan Olsen says the MSU Union will reopen in a limited capacity Monday.

“We are providing additional safety measures for that space. The union will be under restricted access similar to other campus buildings across campus from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.”

Olsen says the union will host a tribute and a memorial for the victims of the shooting.

“I think it's just important to remember, right, that for some individuals, they're ready to enter that space and want to be in that space," he said. "For others, they may still need some additional time before they're ready to come back into that space."

The MSU Union food court will remain closed for the time being, but students will still be able to access lounges and computer labs as well as the Sparty’s mini-market store.

Berkey Hall will remain closed for the remainder of 2023.

Olsen says no decisions have been made yet on how the university plans to memorialize the classroom at Berkey Hall where the gunman shot and killed two students.

