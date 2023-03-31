© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
'I’m going to beat cancer:' Rep. Kildee diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Brewer | WCMU
Published March 31, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT
Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint) announced on Friday he’s been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a common form of cancer.

In a video statement, Kildee said a small tumor was discovered on one of his tonsils after completing a preventive scan of a swollen lymph node.

Kildee plans to undergo surgery in a few weeks to have the tumor removed.

"We're very fortunate that we caught this early. The doctors say that my prognosis is excellent," said Kildee during the video statement. "But I didn't want you to know about it because it's going to mean that I'll be off for a couple of weeks while I get myself healthy."

Kildee emphasized he’s going to beat cancer and thankful for the love from his family and support from congressional colleagues and constituents of Michigan’s eighth district.

"Dan and I have long worked together and I know he will win his fight against cancer," said Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Caledonia, in a written statement. "My family and I are praying for Dan and his family as he goes through treatment and faces this challenge."

Rick Brewer | WCMU
Rick joined WCMU as a general assignment reporter in March 2022.
