Robyn Fralick to take over as head coach of MSU's women's basketball team

The Michigan State University women’s basketball team has found its new head coach in a Greater Lansing native.

Robyn Fralick has been named the sixth head coach in program history, replacing Suzy Merchant, who stepped down earlier this month due to health problems.

Fralick comes from Bowling Green, where she led the program for five seasons, including getting the Falcons to the postseason each of the last three years. Bowling Green fell in the WNIT Final Four this week to Columbia.

Prior to Bowling Green,she coached Ashland University. In three seasons she led that program to a record of 104-3, the highest winning percentage in NCAA history at any level.

Fralick was an all-state basketball player at Okemos High School.

“My family and I are so grateful for this new journey," Fralick said in a press release. "It’s an honor to return home to East Lansing to join the Spartan community.”