© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Robyn Fralick to take over as head coach of MSU's women's basketball team

WKAR Public Media | By Al Martin
Published March 31, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT
Robyn Fralick, wearing a mask, holding up a basketball net next to the hoop she cut it from
Courtesy
/
Bowling Green State University
Fralick was an all-state basketball player at Okemos High School.

The Michigan State University women’s basketball team has found its new head coach in a Greater Lansing native.

Robyn Fralick has been named the sixth head coach in program history, replacing Suzy Merchant, who stepped down earlier this month due to health problems.

Fralick comes from Bowling Green, where she led the program for five seasons, including getting the Falcons to the postseason each of the last three years. Bowling Green fell in the WNIT Final Four this week to Columbia.

Prior to Bowling Green,she coached Ashland University. In three seasons she led that program to a record of 104-3, the highest winning percentage in NCAA history at any level.

Fralick was an all-state basketball player at Okemos High School.

“My family and I are so grateful for this new journey," Fralick said in a press release. "It’s an honor to return home to East Lansing to join the Spartan community.”

Tags
WKAR News Michigan State UniversityMSU SportsWomen's Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE