WKAR News

MI House Appropriations subcommittee to hear public comment on state health dept. budget

WKAR Public Media | By Colin Jackson
Published April 3, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT
The Michigan House committee that helps write the state Department of Health and Human Services budget is holding a public hearing Monday morning.

They’ll be discussing Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal for the state health department. It includes more funding for items like clean drinking water, local health departments, and children’s services.

Republican Rep. Phil Green (R-Millington) is the minority vice chair on the committee.

He said the process of writing the House’s proposed budget is different from the executive recommendation.

“I think of the legislative process as much more inclusive of the whole state rather than just the desires and wishes of a bureaucracy housed in Lansing,” Green said.

This is the first time Democrats will be entirely in control of the state's budget process in decades — opening up a host of priorities.

Monique Stanton is CEO of the non-partisan group Michigan League for Public Policy. She said this could be a chance to expand cash assistance programs that offer direct payments to qualifying residents.

“We really believe that people need those types of services. We want to make sure that they’re accessible so people can meet their basic needs and so they’re not further pushed into crisis,” Stanton said.

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

WKAR News Michigan LegislatureMichigan Department of Health and Human Services
