WKAR News

MSU Union reopens for the first time since mass shooting

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published April 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT
msu-sign.jpg
Courtesy
/
Michigan State University

One of the sites of a mass shooting at Michigan State University, the student union, is reopening today nearly two months after the attack.

The MSU Union was one of two locations where a gunman opened fire on Feb. 13. He killed three students and wounded five in the attack. The building is reopening amid new university-wide safety measures. That includes requiring a key card to enter from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The third floor will host a memorial to honor the victims of the shooting. Therapy dogs and staff will also be on-site to provide support to students and employees.

Computer labs and student lounges are open, but the food court remains closed until further notice.

Berkey Hall, the other building where the shooting took place, will remain closed for the rest of this year.

Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
