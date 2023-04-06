© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Lansing set to host Michigan's first olive burger festival this summer

WKAR Public Media | By Veronica Bolanos
Published April 6, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT
Screenshot 2023-04-06 at 10-41-45 rs w 1200 h 600 cg true (WEBP Image 1200 × 600 pixels).png
Lansing Foodies
Olive burgers are an iconic dish in mid-Michigan. They incorporate mayo and olives into a traditional burger.

Michigan’s first-ever olive burger festival is set to kick off this summer in downtown Lansing.

The dish is iconic in mid-Michigan and incorporates mayo and olives into a traditional burger.

The group Lansing Foodies is organizing the festival. Event coordinator Erin Brains says nearly 40 vendors will be featured.

“I’m just really excited to see how many local restaurants we’re able to have in one place," Brains said.

Brains says the feedback from the Lansing Foodies Facebook group and the community has been largely positive.

“Things that we are hoping for with this festival is this isn’t going to be a one-time thing. We want to do it every year and we want it to be a foodies destination, so that we are seeing people who are excited to make plans to come to the Lansing area.”

Along with the food, visitors can expect live music, games and activities.

The Olive Burger Festival will take place on June 24 at Jackson Field in Lansing.

Veronica Bolanos
