WKAR News

City of East Lansing following No Mow May to promote pollinators

WKAR Public Media | By Genevieve Fox
Published April 7, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT
boldizsar-bednarik-AwwdfImDUeQ-unsplash.jpg
Boldizsar Bednarik
/
Unsplash

East Lansing is following a recommendation from the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Commission on the Environment to not mow its lawns in May.

East Lansing was declared a pollinator-friendly community in 2016.

Cliff Walls, the city’s environmental specialist, said it’s important for the emerging pollinators to have a food source that we typically see as weeds, like dandelions, available.

"We know there’s a lot of interest from our residents in being pollinator-friendly," Walls said.

Residents are encouraged to join by either not mowing through the month of May or mowing their lawns less.

Community members can also improve the pollinator population by starting a pollinator garden, Walls said.

No Mow May does not apply to violations of public safety. Grass and weeds must be maintained to ensure an unaccompanied minor, a person in a wheelchair or pedestrian are visible to a driver. It also does not include invasive species.

Walls is hopeful the city will continue to do this every year.

The city’s ordinance that limits grass to no more than six inches will return on June 1.

East Lansing Spring pollinators
Genevieve Fox
