WKAR reporter Kevin Lavery departs

Dan Hartley / ComArtSci-MSU Kevin Lavery

Friday is Kevin Lavery’s last day on the news team here at WKAR.

Kevin is much more than just a reporter. A U.S. Navy veteran, he served his country around the world in locales that included Antarctica. The broadcasting bug really bit him, and when his career brought him to East Lansing, our listeners got one great storyteller.

For a time, Kevin’s beat was education, and his Making the Grade series won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

Giving Kevin’s reporting here at WKAR its due would take a lot of time, and as a storyteller, he’d probably say that airtime could be put to better use. His modesty in that regard is part of what we’ll miss about him here at the station. To Kevin, telling the stories of other people is what it’s all about.

Your WKAR colleagues and listeners wish you well, Kevin!