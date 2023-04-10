Police investigating false threats of violence at Sparrow Hospital

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a false threat of violence that occurred early Monday at Sparrow Hospital.

In a statement, the department said officers were dispatched to Sparrow early Monday morning after it received multiple reports of a person with an AR-15. Police also say the individual issued a bomb threat to the hospital.

Officers said they searched the building and found no threat at Sparrow. They believe the threat was a swatting incident and that “there is no credible threat to the public.”

On 4/10 at approximately 3:31 a.m. Lansing Police were dispatched to Sparrow Hospital for a reports of a person with an AR-15. Officers immediately responded and during the process received more calls from the same person threatening to bomb the building. pic.twitter.com/1jY7Q3FqnO — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) April 10, 2023

Police are continuing to investigate the false threat and search for a suspect.

Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said the department is not commenting on the investigation.

This is a developing story.