WKAR News

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell announces she will not run for U.S. Senate: 'I love being who I am'

WKAR Public Media | By Josh Hakala | WEMU
Published April 12, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
230411_Dingell.jpg
Josh Hakala
/
WEMU
Rep. Debbie Dingell delivers her "State of the District" speech to members of the Ann Arbor / Ypsilanti Regional Chamber.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell announced Tuesday that she will not be running for the U.S. Senate. She made her comments while speaking to the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber.

It was billed as the congresswoman’s annual “State of the District” speech. Rep. Dingell touched on numerous topics, both nationally and locally. She addressed issues impacting seniors, funding for local fire departments, the 1,4 dioxane plume, the mobility industry and what she calls a much-neglected issue: our local sewer systems.

But she saved her biggest news for last where she said despite a lot of people telling her to run, it’s just not for her.

“I love being who I am. I dig in. I’m out and about. I talk to people. I see a problem, I get into every inch of the process, bring people together. You can’t do that as a United States senator,” she said.

One of the reasons she said she wasn’t interested in running for Senate was the fundraising demands.

“I just can’t make those kind of calls … it’s not who I am. I would much rather be at the farmers market every Saturday morning. So, I want to do all those things you all see me [doing] and I don’t want to miss a summer festival or a parade. I don’t want to be on the phone raising dollars.”

Dingell says she was told she would have to raise $150 million to be competitive.

WKAR News
Josh Hakala | WEMU
