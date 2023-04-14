© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Actress Angela Lewis of 'Snowfall' fame talks final episodes of historic show, being from Detroit, the audition process of 'Aunt Louie', working with the late John Singleton, activism, and more!

WKAR Public Media | By Al Martin
Published April 14, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2023-04-14 at 8.30.49 PM.png
Angela Lewis
/
Actress Angela Lewis.

Angela Lewis plays the popular role of 'Aunt Louie' on the FX show 'Snowfall', which is in its final season.

Angela Lewis plays 'Aunt Louie' on the hit show 'Snowfall' which airs on the FX television network. The show is now in its sixth and final season and Lewis has become a fixture on the series. She took time to talk with Current Sports host Al Martin about a variety of topics, expanding on how she landed the role of 'Aunt Louie' after initially not hearing back after her first audition. She also tells of how being from the city of Detroit prepared her for the successful career that she now has as an actress, while also diving into the greatness of 'Snowfall' creator John Singleton, who sadly passed away in 2019. Lewis is also involved in giving back in numerous ways, including a new philanthropic endeavor called "Birth Village" aimed at helping families of color navigate parenthood.

Enjoy this candid look at one of the great screen performers working today!

Screen Shot 2023-04-14 at 8.32.44 PM.png
Angela Lewis
/
Angela Lewis (second from right) and other 'Snowfall' cast members. Famed 'Snowfall' creator John Singleton is pictured center. Singleton died in 2019.

Tags
WKAR News EntertainmenttelevisionAngela Lewis DetroitActing
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin
