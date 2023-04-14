Actress Angela Lewis of 'Snowfall' fame talks final episodes of historic show, being from Detroit, the audition process of 'Aunt Louie', working with the late John Singleton, activism, and more!

Angela Lewis plays 'Aunt Louie' on the hit show 'Snowfall' which airs on the FX television network. The show is now in its sixth and final season and Lewis has become a fixture on the series. She took time to talk with Current Sports host Al Martin about a variety of topics, expanding on how she landed the role of 'Aunt Louie' after initially not hearing back after her first audition. She also tells of how being from the city of Detroit prepared her for the successful career that she now has as an actress, while also diving into the greatness of 'Snowfall' creator John Singleton, who sadly passed away in 2019. Lewis is also involved in giving back in numerous ways, including a new philanthropic endeavor called "Birth Village" aimed at helping families of color navigate parenthood.

Enjoy this candid look at one of the great screen performers working today!