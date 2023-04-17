City of Jackson to begin series of construction projects

The City of Jackson has announced a series of construction projects that will begin starting this week.

The first project is a reconstruction of N. Perrine Street.

The projects range from water main replacements, new street surfaces, updated and additional pedestrian trails as well as improved sidewalks.

City of Jackson Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick says construction will run through late fall.

“I would really encourage our residents to stay up to date on construction projects, where they're going to be starting and when they’re going to be happening, so they can plan alternate routes," Dimick said. That is really the best thing you can do is just arm yourself with the latest information.”

The full construction schedule can be found on the City of Jackson’s website.