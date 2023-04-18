MSU creates temporary office for community resources following shooting

Michigan State University is establishing a new office to organize community resources after the Feb. 13 on-campus shooting.

The Office for Resource and Support Coordination will help community members navigate ongoing trauma. That includes serving as a contact point for families and survivors seeking support as well as developing guidance for new security measures, such as locks on classroom doors and a new active violence training to occur in the fall.

The group will be led by Natalie Moser, a licensed clinical psychologist and director of MSU's Trauma Services and Training Network, and David Brewer, the director of the school’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities department.

University spokesperson Dan Olsen said MSU is following the model of other schools that have created new offices in the aftermath of similar tragedies.

“There's a model for this as almost a best practice, if you will, to help to centralize these resources and support for the healing of our campus community,” Olsen said.

Olsen said the university is still working through where the office will be located on campus.

MSU has also hired an external consulting firm to review the school’s response to the shooting.

The firm Security Risk Management Consultants is evaluating MSU’s law enforcement response to February’s mass shooting as well as how it communicated with the community and supported students, staff and faculty. The team includes former law enforcement members and executives from other higher education institutions.

Olsen said recommendations from the review will be made public.

“All of these things will be looked at from this third party to determine what improvements need to be made, and then make recommendations to the university on how to strengthen MSU's response for future responses and overall campus safety,” Olsen said.