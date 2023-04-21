© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Ingham County Health Department to host Recycle-Rama Saturday

WKAR Public Media | By Veronica Bolanos
Published April 21, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT
Recyclerama.jpeg
Courtesy of Ingham County Health Department
/
Courtesy of Ingham County Health Department
RecycleRama Logo

After a three-year hiatus, Greater Lansing’s largest one-day recycling event is back.

Recycle-Rama is set to take place this weekend at the Ingham County Health Department. There will be several stations where people can drop off hard-to-recycle items.

Materials like electronics, light bulbs and larger items like appliances can be dropped off at various stations. Some items, like TVs and monitors, require a $20-dollar payment to be recycled. No batteries or hazardous materials will be accepted.

Volunteer coordinator Julie Powers says she expects thousands of people to turn up this year, despite the hiatus.

“It is about the opportunity to see people and connect with your community, because this is a real cross-section. You don’t have to be fancy to participate, this isn’t some big fancy gala event," Powers said. "This is a ‘let's all come together and keep things out of the landfill, reduce, reuse and recycle.’”

RecycleRama is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on the event, visit the Recycle-Rama Facebook page.

Veronica Bolanos
