MSU students protest Board of Trustees decision to not release Nassar documents

Veronica Bolanos / WKAR-MSU MSU students protested in front of the Hannah Administration Building Tuesday.

Several Michigan State University students protested on campus Tuesday in response to the Board of Trustees’ decision to not release thousands of documents related to Larry Nassar.

The students gathered in front of the Hannah Administration building holding signs and chanting slogans like “Spartans will protect our survivors” and “silence is violence.”

Trustees on Friday declined a request from Attorney General Dana Nessel to release the documents. Nessel had renewed her call for the files earlier this month in hopes that the new board leadership would comply with the years-long request.

MSU junior Charlotte Plotzke organized Tuesday’s protest. She held a sign that read, “Our tuition isn’t your hush money.”

“I think the student body has lost a lot of trust in their Board of Trustees. They’ve gotten away with a lot. A lot of students are very angry about that, including myself," Plotzke said. "I just want them to take accountability for their actions.”

Plotzke says she hopes protesting will show the board that the survivors have many supporters.