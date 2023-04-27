13 candidates file to run for several Lansing City Council seats

Thirteen candidates have filed to run for several seats on the Lansing City Council.

Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file to appear on the Aug. 8 primary ballot. Current at-large councilmembers Patricia Spitzley and Carol Wood are not running for re-election.

Eight individuals are vying to fill those two seats.

That list includes former Ward 1 councilmember Jody Washington, who was ousted by voters in 2019.

The four who receive the most votes in the primary will advance to the general election in November.

In Ward 1, Councilmember Ryan Kost, who won a special election to the seat last year, is running for a full term against two other candidates. The top two vote-getters will move on in November.

Because Ward 3 Councilmember Adam Hussain only faces one opponent, the two will automatically advance to the general election.

The candidates who voters elect will serve on the city council until 2028.