Company seeks first-time restart of shuttered nuclear plant

A company hopes to restore a dead nuclear power plant to life for the first time in the U.S.

The Palisades plant in southwestern Michigan closed in May 2022.

It was sold to Holtec, a company that dismantles shuttered nuclear plants, but Holtec is developing plans to restart Palisades.

Officials say they were motivated by a Biden administration initiative to keep aging nuclear plants going and by support from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Nuclear is a key part of the Biden administration's plan to rid the U.S. of greenhouse gas emissions causing global warming.

Anti-nuclear activists say Palisades is dangerous and don't want it revived.