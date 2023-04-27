© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Democrat Nasser Beydoun enters race to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow

WKAR Public Media | By Quinn Klinefelter | WDET
Published April 27, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT
headshot of Nasser Beydoun
Courtesy
/
Nasser for MI

A Dearborn businessman and civil rights advocate is launching a bid for the U.S. Senate.

Democrat Nasser Beydoun wants to replace Michigan’s senior U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow when she retires at the end of her current term.

Beydoun is a small business owner who’s worked with the Arab American Civil Rights League and groups that tried to bridge differences between law enforcement and Middle Eastern communities.

He argues that gives him the experience to fight for those whose voices often go unheard on Capitol Hill.

“I feel that America has lost the vision that the middle class is built on: good-paying jobs and small business. And there’s nobody really representing that segment of people in Congress or in the Senate today," he said.

Beydoun says Congress needs to do a better job of serving the nation’s middle-class who want safe neighborhoods, good schools and a clean environment.

“They want government to get out of their way, and government to be fair. And one of the problems in government today … it’s not fair. It’s skewed towards special interests, corporate interests. And it kind of leaves the average American behind.”

Beydoun faces a strong opponent in the primary in Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. She has already built a strong base of support and received a significant amount of funding for her senatorial bid.

Tags
WKAR News Elissa SlotkinDebbie StabenowU.S. Senate
Quinn Klinefelter | WDET
See stories by Quinn Klinefelter | WDET
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE