WKAR News

State House sends final 'red flag' bills to Gov. Whitmer

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published April 27, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT
Michigan State Capitol building in the late afternoon
Myesha Johnson
/
WKAR-MSU

The last bills in a package of sweeping legislation that would allow authorities to seize guns from people deemed a risk to themselves or others are on their way to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The state House signed off on the final versions of the three bills Wednesday all on party-line votes.

The main bill to create extreme risk protection orders was sent to Whitmer last week. The temporary orders would have to be approved by a judge.

One of the measures given final approval Wednesday would also make it a crime for someone named in an extreme risk protection order to purchase another gun for the duration of the order.

The legislation would also create a tax break for purchases of gun locks and other firearm safety devices.

Enacting stricter gun laws was an early priority of the Legislature’s new Democratic majorities. The sense of urgency to do more about gun violence grew following the Oxford High School and Michigan State University shootings.

Whitmer has already signed a law that requires guns to be locked up and stored where they can’t be accessed by children. The state will also now require universal background checks for gun sales.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
