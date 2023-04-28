© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

MSU Police say 'no conclusive motive' for gunman who injured 5, killed 3 in February shooting

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published April 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
The MSU Rock is seen painted on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, the day after a shooter killed three students and injured five others on campus. The words "How many more? Stay safe, MSU" are written on the rock.
Scott Pohl
/
WKAR-MSU
The MSU Rock is seen painted on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, the day after a shooter killed three students and injured five others on campus. The words "How many more? Stay safe, MSU" are written on the rock.

Michigan State University Police say they have not found a conclusive motive for the gunman who shot eight people on campus in February.

The university released a more in-depth timeline today of the mass shooting that occurred on the night of February 13th.

Police say Anthony McCrae did not have any personal or professional connection to the University and did not apply to MSU for employment in recent history.

They found he arrived on campus at 7:24 p.m. after taking a bus to East Lansing about an hour before the first shots were fired. It took about two minutes for officers to arrive to Berkey Hall after a call reporting a shooting was made to Ingham County 911.

McRae then fired one shot while walking to the MSU Union at approximately 8:23 p.m. There were then reportings of a shooting at the Union building a few minutes later.

He then left campus and walked five miles towards north Lansing.

McRae died by suicide during a confrontation with police later that night.

A caller’s tip is what led officers to locate McRae.

Police found him with two weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The guns were legally purchased but not registered. He fired 18 shots over the course of the night.

Police still believe he acted alone in the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing. Once it is complete, it will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

“Our detectives have been working tirelessly on this investigation and I am proud of the work they have and continue to put forward," Chief of Police Chris Rozman said in a statement.

Counseling services are available to students, faculty and employees on campus.

Tags
WKAR News Michigan State UniversityMichigan State University Police
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE