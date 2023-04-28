MSU Police say 'no conclusive motive' for gunman who injured 5, killed 3 in February shooting

Michigan State University Police say they have not found a conclusive motive for the gunman who shot eight people on campus in February.

The university released a more in-depth timeline today of the mass shooting that occurred on the night of February 13th.

Police say Anthony McCrae did not have any personal or professional connection to the University and did not apply to MSU for employment in recent history.

They found he arrived on campus at 7:24 p.m. after taking a bus to East Lansing about an hour before the first shots were fired. It took about two minutes for officers to arrive to Berkey Hall after a call reporting a shooting was made to Ingham County 911.

McRae then fired one shot while walking to the MSU Union at approximately 8:23 p.m. There were then reportings of a shooting at the Union building a few minutes later.

He then left campus and walked five miles towards north Lansing.

McRae died by suicide during a confrontation with police later that night.

A caller’s tip is what led officers to locate McRae.

Police found him with two weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The guns were legally purchased but not registered. He fired 18 shots over the course of the night.

Police still believe he acted alone in the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing. Once it is complete, it will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

“Our detectives have been working tirelessly on this investigation and I am proud of the work they have and continue to put forward," Chief of Police Chris Rozman said in a statement.

Counseling services are available to students, faculty and employees on campus.