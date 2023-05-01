Lobbyist pleads guilty in Michigan marijuana bribery probe

A lobbyist has pleaded guilty to conspiring to pass bribes to the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board.

It's the third conviction since charges against four people were announced just a few weeks ago.

Vincent Brown acknowledged that he had a role in getting $42,000 and other benefits to Rick Johnson before the marijuana board was disbanded in 2019.

The board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes.

Johnson pleaded guilty to bribery Tuesday, admitting he accepted at least $110,000 in exchange for approving applications.

Twenty years ago, Johnson was a powerful state lawmaker, serving as speaker of the Republican-controlled House.