Lobbyist pleads guilty in Michigan marijuana bribery probe

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published May 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT
The former head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board Rick Johnson, left, walks with his attorney Nick Dondzila, outside federal court, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Joey Cappellitti
/
AP
The former head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board Rick Johnson pleaded guilty to bribery, acknowledging he accepted at least $110,000 in exchange for approving applications for the lucrative business.

A lobbyist has pleaded guilty to conspiring to pass bribes to the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board.

It's the third conviction since charges against four people were announced just a few weeks ago.

Vincent Brown acknowledged that he had a role in getting $42,000 and other benefits to Rick Johnson before the marijuana board was disbanded in 2019.

The board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes.

Johnson pleaded guilty to bribery Tuesday, admitting he accepted at least $110,000 in exchange for approving applications.

Twenty years ago, Johnson was a powerful state lawmaker, serving as speaker of the Republican-controlled House.

Tags
WKAR News medical marijuanacriminal justice
Associated Press
