WKAR News

Michigan State's Thorne, Coleman, Brantley enter portal

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published May 1, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT
Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim hands off to running back Elijah Collins (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich.
Spartans coach Mel Tucker will likely lean on the transfer portal to recruit candidates to join Noah Kim and Katin Houser in a competition to start this year.

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne, receiver Keon Coleman and defensive back Charles Brantley have entered the transfer portal.

A team spokesman has confirmed their departures.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker said this spring that Thorne was part of an open competition to take the first snap in 2023.

Thorne will have options after going 16-10 as a starter with 49 touchdown passes and 6,494 yards receiving.

Tucker will likely lean on the transfer portal to recruit candidates to join Noah Kim and Katin Houser in a competition to start this year.

