'No Mow May' kicks off in East Lansing will hundreds of residents participating

The city of East Lansing is getting positive feedback for its initiative this month to promote pollinator habitats.

The city is not conducting any mowing in May and has encouraged residents to do the same.

More than 200 people have signed up to participate so far.

Cliff Walls, the city’s environmental specialist said residents are rethinking some of their lawn maintenance methods.

The most frequent questions he gets are what turf mix or plants could be added to yards to invite pollinators, along with the specifics of the ordinance.

"This has kind of given them a pause to think about the benefit of some diversity, biodiversity in the lawn," Walls said.

Residents can sign up on the city’s website, but registration is not required to participate.

When residents sign up, they will be given a yard sign that reads “Pardon the weeds, we’re feeding the bees” to spread awareness.

Walls hopes the signs will encourage more residents to become involved.