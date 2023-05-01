© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

'No Mow May' kicks off in East Lansing will hundreds of residents participating

WKAR Public Media | By Genevieve Fox
Published May 1, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT
grass
Nikita Shirokov
/
Unsplash

The city of East Lansing is getting positive feedback for its initiative this month to promote pollinator habitats.

The city is not conducting any mowing in May and has encouraged residents to do the same.

More than 200 people have signed up to participate so far.

Cliff Walls, the city’s environmental specialist said residents are rethinking some of their lawn maintenance methods.

The most frequent questions he gets are what turf mix or plants could be added to yards to invite pollinators, along with the specifics of the ordinance.

"This has kind of given them a pause to think about the benefit of some diversity, biodiversity in the lawn," Walls said.

Residents can sign up on the city’s website, but registration is not required to participate.

When residents sign up, they will be given a yard sign that reads “Pardon the weeds, we’re feeding the bees” to spread awareness.

Walls hopes the signs will encourage more residents to become involved.

Tags
WKAR News East LansingSpringpollinators
Genevieve Fox
See stories by Genevieve Fox
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE