WKAR News

Ingham County honors fallen police officers in ceremony

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published May 2, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
The Ingham County Law Enforcement Memorial in Mason depicting two officers
Courtesy
/
Ingham County Sheriff's Office

Ingham County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty were remembered at a ceremony held Tuesday.

At the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement memorial statue in Mason, a somber ceremony honored fallen officers from around the county.

Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth stressed the importance of remembering their sacrifices.

“Today is about those heroes and what they did for our families and our community in service as well as continuing to keep our promise that they will always be remembered," he said. 

One by one, the names of fallen officers who served in city police departments, the Michigan State Police and the Sheriff's Office over the past century were read out loud.

Then there was a gun salute, and Amazing Grace was played and sung.

A similar ceremony for fallen Jackson County law enforcement officers is planned for May 10 at noon at Horace Blackman Park in downtown Jackson.

Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
