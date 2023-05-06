Lansing opens 'extreme playground' to encourage children's fitness

An “extreme playground” is now open outside of Lansing’s Alfreda Schmidt Community Center.

The playground features balance beams and climbing ropes to get kids moving in an obstacle course-like set up.

Courtesy / City of Lansing Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Alfreda Schmidt were present at the opening of the new playground.

Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske says the playground has been a year in the making.

"This is the first one that kind of is an obstacle course or when folks see the Ninja Warrior competitions that takes place, this is what that is for kids."

He says the space is different from anything else in the city.

"There are no slides on this course. There are no curl tubes. There are no swings. This is specifically designed for people to go through as a route."

Kaschinske says the playground is designed for children ages five to twelve.

The space is open daily from dawn until dusk.