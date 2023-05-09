Alumni, professors and trustees among those serving on MSU's president search committee

Michigan State University alumni, professors, students and administrators make up the search committee for the school’s next president.

Board of Trustees member Dennis Denno is serving as the chairperson of the committee.

Three other trustees are a part of the group.

The committee's nearly 30 members include men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, state Representative Cynthia Neely and multi-million-dollar donor and alumnus Steve St. Andre among others.

Former President Samuel Samuel Jr. stepped down last fall following tensions with the Board of Trustees. Former Provost Teresa Woodruff was appointment to serve as interim president.

The firm, Isaacson, Miller is assisting in the presidential search.

The full committee includes: