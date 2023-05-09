Alumni, professors and trustees among those serving on MSU's president search committee
Michigan State University alumni, professors, students and administrators make up the search committee for the school’s next president.
Board of Trustees member Dennis Denno is serving as the chairperson of the committee.
Three other trustees are a part of the group.
The committee's nearly 30 members include men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, state Representative Cynthia Neely and multi-million-dollar donor and alumnus Steve St. Andre among others.
Former President Samuel Samuel Jr. stepped down last fall following tensions with the Board of Trustees. Former Provost Teresa Woodruff was appointment to serve as interim president.
The firm, Isaacson, Miller is assisting in the presidential search.
The full committee includes:
- Kate Birdsall, associate professor and director of the Cube in the College of Arts and Letters, president of the Union of Non-Tenure Track Faculty
- Sid Bogan, chief of security and safety, Detroit Water and Sewerage Department
- Kendra Cheruvelil, dean and professor, Lyman Briggs College, and co-director of the Data-Intensive Landscape Limnology Laboratory
- Jim Cotter, MSU alum and former director of admissions
- Prabu David, vice provost for faculty and academic staff development, interim associate provost for teaching and learning innovation
- Dennis Denno, MSU trustee
- Lupe Dominguez, office assistant, College of Music, and executive board member, Chicano/Latino Faculty, Staff, Specialist and Graduate Student Association
- Luis Alonzo Garcia, director and principal investigator of Migrant Student Services and senior specialist
- Emily Hoyumpa, president, Associated Students of Michigan State University
- Tom Izzo, men’s basketball head coach
- Jerlando Jackson, dean and MSU Foundation Professor of Education, College of Education
- Hannah Jeffery, president, Council of Graduate Students
- Dan Kelly, MSU trustee
- Karen Kelly-Blake, chairperson of the Faculty Senate and University Steering Committee, associate professor, College of Human Medicine, and associate director of academic programming, Center for Bioethics and Social Justice
- Leo Kempel, dean and Dennis P. Nyquist Endowed Professor of Electromagnetics, College of Engineering
- Renee Knake Jefferson, MSU trustee
- Christopher Long, dean, College of Arts and Letters and the Honors College, MSU Foundation Professor
- Cynthia Neeley, State representative, 70th House District
- Dave Porteous, attorney, McCurdy, Wotila and Porteous, PC, and chairperson emeritus of the MSU Board of Trustees
- Brianna Scott, MSU trustee
- Wenona Singel, associate professor and director of the Indigenous Law and Policy Center, College of Law
- Leigh Small, dean and professor, College of Nursing
- Steve St. Andre, chairperson and founder, Shift Digital, and MSU alum
- Shawn Starr, Stock handler and president, AFSCME Local 1585
- Marty Vanderploeg, nonexecutive chairperson, Workiva Inc., MSU alum
- Lorraine Weatherspoon, professor and associate chair and director of the Didactic Program in Dietetics, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources
- Sean Welsh, executive vice president/regional president, PNC Bank, and MSU alum
- Melissa Woo, executive vice president for administration and chief information officer
- Haitau Yang, incoming treasurer, Council of Racial and Ethnic Students and Council of Progressive Students; student adviser, Hmong American Student Association; and senior adviser, Asian Pacific American Student Organization