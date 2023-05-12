© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Parents want more answers to questions about security at Oxford Community Schools

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published May 12, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT
Mourners grieve at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., on Wednesday, the day after a gunman opened fire at the school, killing four students and wounding seven other people.
Paul Sancya
/
AP
Mourners grieve at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., on Wednesday, the day after a gunman opened fire at the school, killing four students and wounding seven other people.

Some parents of Oxford Community Schools students believe a recently released report on school security points to problems that must be addressed.

In November, 2021, a then 15-year-old student opened fire on classmates at Oxford High School. Four students died, and six others were injured, along with a teacher. The shooter entered a guilty plea to charges last year. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life without parole.

On Monday, Guidepost Solutions, a firm hired by the district in the wake of the 2021 shooting, released a report on the district’s security and safety policies.

While overall the report found the Oxford district’s policies “satisfactory,” there were also some issues, including not consistently asking if students being assessed for problems had access to firearms.

“Clearly we need some more training,” Lori Bourgeau, an Oxford schools parent and a member of the group Change4Oxford. “Not just training a couple of people in the administration, a couple of counselors. The entire staff needs to be trained.”

Another parent said the report left her with “more questions than answers.”

Andrea Jones is a parent who's also affiliated with the group Change4Oxford.

“This report for me did not do anything to restore trust in the district,” said Jones, who added many students and parents continue to feel unsafe in Oxford schools. 

The firm conducting the security review is expected to deliver another report soon on the events leading up to, during, and after the deadly shooting.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting. During his two and a half decades in broadcasting, Steve has won numerous awards, including accolades from the Associated Press and Radio and Television News Directors Association. Away from the broadcast booth, Steve is an avid reader and movie fanatic. Q&A
