Parents want more answers to questions about security at Oxford Community Schools

Some parents of Oxford Community Schools students believe a recently released report on school security points to problems that must be addressed.

In November, 2021, a then 15-year-old student opened fire on classmates at Oxford High School. Four students died, and six others were injured, along with a teacher. The shooter entered a guilty plea to charges last year. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life without parole.

On Monday, Guidepost Solutions, a firm hired by the district in the wake of the 2021 shooting, released a report on the district’s security and safety policies.

While overall the report found the Oxford district’s policies “satisfactory,” there were also some issues, including not consistently asking if students being assessed for problems had access to firearms.

“Clearly we need some more training,” Lori Bourgeau, an Oxford schools parent and a member of the group Change4Oxford. “Not just training a couple of people in the administration, a couple of counselors. The entire staff needs to be trained.”

Another parent said the report left her with “more questions than answers.”

Andrea Jones is a parent who's also affiliated with the group Change4Oxford.

“This report for me did not do anything to restore trust in the district,” said Jones, who added many students and parents continue to feel unsafe in Oxford schools.

The firm conducting the security review is expected to deliver another report soon on the events leading up to, during, and after the deadly shooting.

The shooter entered a guilty plea to charges last year. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life without parole.