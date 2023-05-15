© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

New disc golf course open in Lake Lansing Park

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published May 15, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT
Disc Golf basket in a park
Courtesy
/
Ingham County Parks
Tadpole Beach is an 18-hole disc golf course.

Ingham County disc golf players can now challenge their skills at a new course in Lake Lansing Park.

Tadpole Beach is an 18-hole course that can accommodate up to 72 disc golfers playing at once, according to Ingham County Parks Ranger Zach Shaffer.

He says before the course opened, there wasn’t a dedicated space for disc golfers in the neighborhood to play.

“Traveling through Lake Lansing Park North—it has concrete tee pads and Chainstar Pro targets," he said. "All holes are between 120 feet and 300 feet. And it's a par 54 course, so everything is a par three."

Shaffer says this course is perfect for those who have never disc golfed before.

"It's a very accessible course. I believe it's the shortest 18-hole course in the area now, but still features a lot of challenge," he said. "There is open holes, wooded holes, elevation, water, wildlife." 

The park is open from sunrise to sunset. Visitors have to pay a parking fee or have an annual parks pass to use its facilities.

Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
