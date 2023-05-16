Michigan elected and military leaders break ground on a $28 million hangar project at Selfridge ANGB

A groundbreaking for a new airplane hangar drew some of Michigan’s top elected and military leaders Monday.

The $28 million maintenance hangar project is viewed as critical for the future of the Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Over the next five to six years, the United States Air Force plans to retire its fleet of aging A-10 Warthog fighters. The A-10’s have been a critical part of the mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Officials say that’s why getting a new fighter is important to the Macomb County base.

“We’re all focused on fighting for a Selfridge fighter mission,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, during Monday’s groundbreaking ceremonies inside a hangar at the Macomb County air base.

And by “we’re”, Whitmer was referring to a bi-partisan coalition of local, state and federal elected leaders, along with business and defense industry officials, many of whom attended the groundbreaking. The governor has pledged close to $100 million from the state for facility and infrastructure improvements to Selfridge, depending on a future fighter mission at the base.

The U.S. Department of Defense is expected to decide where it plans to base dozens of its F-35’s this spring.

The hope is the new hangar system at Selfridge will convince the U.S. Air Force to station F-35’s there.

“Really sets the stage for the next several decades for a fighter mission here on Selfridge Air National Guard Base,” said Major General Paul Rogers, the Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard.

Winning that mission could be economically important, since officials say the base supports upwards of 5,000 jobs.