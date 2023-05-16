New Ingham County 'I Voted' sticker designed by Leslie student

A Leslie Public Schools student has designed the new “I Voted” sticker that will be used in future Ingham County elections.

County Clerk Barb Byrum announced a design contest for the sticker in March that was open to young artists.

“I was so thrilled to see all of the creativity that our students showed in their artistic submissions for the contest,” Byrum said in a statement.

“We had designs submitted from all over Ingham County and from young artists at every age. I am excited that so many talented artists decided to lend their skills to this competition.”

Out of the 12 design submissions received by the Clerk's office, the winning art came from Leslie student Myah Fletcher.

“This sticker encapsulates everything that is important about voting, ensuring that the voices of the people are heard and are counted,” Byrum said. “I also like the reference to the #iVoted which I hope will remind young voters to share with their social media circles their excitement to have voted!”

The new stickers will be used by local clerks during elections later this year.