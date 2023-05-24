Mid-Michigan writers invited to enter contest celebrating Greater Lansing

A writing contest with the theme “My Secret Lansing” is now open to poets and prose writers in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.

Writers can submit up to two non-fiction prose pieces or three poems about a real person, place, event or object in and around the Lansing area. They’re encouraged to write about specific aspects that make the community special.

President of the Lansing Poetry Club and one of the judges of the contest Ruelaine Stokes says the competition is a great opportunity for writers to submit an in-depth look at Greater Lansing and share it with the community.

“It’s an invitation to really look more closely at this, at the places we live, where we work, where we play, where we connect with people," Stokes said. "To look at them more closely and ask ourselves what makes it special.”

The contest, originally held in 2013, will now include cash prizes of up to $150. More than 10 writing workshops are also planned to help writers jumpstart their submissions.

Writers must be at least 17 years old. The deadline to enter is July 14.