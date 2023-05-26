© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Lansing's Cristo Rey Fiesta returns this weekend to celebrate the Latino community

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published May 26, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT
Visitors peruse the items vendors have on display in this file photo from the 2017 Cristo Rey Fiesta.
Peter Whorf
/
WKAR-MSU
Visitors peruse the items vendors have on display in this file photo from the 2017 Cristo Rey Fiesta.

Lansing's Cristo Rey Church is gearing up to host its highly anticipated annual Fiesta this weekend. The event will feature authentic Mexican food and dozens of entertainers.

Since 1980, the Cristo Rey Fiesta has been welcoming thousands of visitors from across the state to celebrate with local music, food and dance.

Guillermo Lopez, the event organizer, says the event has always been a meeting place for people.

“It's a way that we open our doors at our community to everyone in the Lansing and, actually, Michigan area. We have people that come from Adrian, Holland, up north," he said. "It's a showcase of a microcosm of the Latino community."

The Fiesta will feature live entertainment, a pop-up artisanal market, food and drinks.

"We'll be offering pozole for the first time ever as well as tacos, burritos, corn in a cup and it's all being prepared by volunteers," he added. "We will also feature folkloric dances and mariachis."

This event serves as Cristo Rey Church's biggest fundraiser. The event is free but Lopez says $5 dollar donations are welcomed.

The festivities kick off Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Cristo Rey Church and will continue through Sunday evening.

Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
