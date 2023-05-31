East Lansing Farmers Market to hold opening day this weekend

With the arrival of warm weather and the summer season, several mid-Michigan farmers markets are set to make their return.

That includes the East Lansing Farmers Market which is holding its opening day this Sunday.

Guests can expect live music and fresh produce at Valley Court Park. The farmers market is planning to offer several programs and events this summer, including a Juneteenth celebration.

Market Manager Karla Forrest-Hewitt says most vendors produce their goods with non-chemical farming techniques.

"People really like coming and just getting their favorite pastry or getting local meat and eggs and fresh vegetables," she said. "When you shop at a farmer's market, you kind of know where your food is coming from and that it hasn't been harvested a long time ago."

One new program at the market is a club called Power of Produce being offered to children and their families. Participants can get a $3 voucher on each visit to help pay for fruits and vegetables.

“It’s just a way to encourage healthy eating from an early age,” Forrest-Hewitt added.

Earlier this year, East Lansing put plans to construct a new pavilion for the farmers market on hold. At issue with the plan was how it would impact green space in Valley Court Park.

Forrest-Hewitt said community members appreciate the space and the event’s proximity to downtown and other family activities.

“It's unique in this area in that it's located in a green space, and that there's a lot of park and things that you could do with your family in the park while you visit the market,” she said.

East Lansing is still finalizing its list of vendors. The market will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Markets in St. Johns and Dimondale will also open back up in the coming weeks.