High temperatures and drought-like conditions expected in mid-Michigan this week

This week in mid-Michigan, temperatures will be significantly hotter than usual, with highs ranging from the mid-80s to lower 90s.

It’s expected to be the hottest spell of the year so far, according to the National Weather Service.

Jeffrey Andresen, the climatologist for the state of Michigan, says since the first week of April, the state has also experienced less rain than what is usually expected around this time of year.

“May is typically climatologically one of our wettest months of the year,” he said. “Here in the Lansing area, we should see about 3.6 inches this month, but we have only had a little less than an inch, so much below normal there.”

According to Andresen, this May will be considered one of the five driest Mays on record.

“This year, we have seen a lot of persistence of certain types of patterns that result in cool and wet weather or warm and dry weather that can persist," he said.

He says for the next few months, warmer and a little wetter conditions than normal are expected.

“The current hot, dry weather is expected to continue at least in the short term into the early part of June, and then there’s a hint of cooler temperatures than what we have now,” Andresen said.

With the incoming high temperatures and heavy humidity, Dr. Nike Shoyinka, medical health officer for the Ingham County Health Department, advises taking precautions before spending long periods of time outdoors.

“Acclimating is necessary and that means not spending a lot of time outdoors, if we don't have to ... if we do, then, you know, making sure that you're staying under a shade,” she added.

She says it's essential to be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illnesses which includes a lack of sweating.

“You notice that you or someone around you appears dizzy, nauseous or has an altered mental state, those are signs of significant heat-related illness. Then it's important to head to an urgent care facility,” Shoyinka added.

She says on particularly hot days, it's important to drink lots of water and spend time in areas with air conditioning.

The health department has a list of cooling centers available during hot weather on its website.

