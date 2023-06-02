Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says she won't run for Michigan's 7th district seat

Courtesy / Ingham County Clerk's Office

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says she will not be running to represent the state’s 7th congressional district which spans from Charlotte to just west of Flint and some Detroit suburbs.

After Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin announced her run for the U.S. Senate in February, Byrum began considering a run for Slotkin’s 7th district seat. But she now says she has made the decision to seek re-election for her current position.

“My passion has been with elections and voter engagement," she said. "I believe voters need me to remain here to stand up against election myths and disinformation, and ensure that they have access to the ballot box.”

She says she's looking forward to continuing her work as clerk.

"I have been on the front row, as our democracy has been challenged by Republican legislators and partisan leaders," she said. "I believe that the voters of Michigan deserve a passionate and persistent advocate standing up for their rights, and to have their voices heard and their votes counted."

If re-elected in November of 2024, Byrum would serve her fourth term as Ingham County Clerk.

Another Democrat in the Capital Region, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has also said he does not plan to run for the 7th district seat.