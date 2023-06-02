WKAR is sunsetting Current Sports program but Al Martin is staying

WKAR is sunsetting its sports program, Current Sports.

Interview Highlights

On how the decision to sunset Current Sports came about

I was approached by the higher ups a few months ago about the idea of a new innovative, creative sports TV show. And you know, I was all ears because I've been wanting to produce a new show for some time now. And once they kind of gave me an idea of what they were thinking and just looked at the time and the resources that needed to be dedicated to establish a show of that magnitude, it was pretty clear that radio would have to end.

On one of his favorite Current Sports episodes

I would say the George Floyd episode, you know, albeit, of course, it's such a heavy topic and nobody wishes that situation happened, right? But the way we talked about on Current Sports, was really a moment for me to just kind of let down my guard and be vulnerable and open up when it comes to my Black experience here as a Black man in America and how I related to that video, and how athletes related to that video and the ripple effect that that story had in the sports world. I was very proud of how we engaged in dialogue on our airwaves with the community when it came to that story.

On what Al is most excited about during this next chapter at WKAR

I've been doing this show for a decade. And I feel like the sports talk radio market is certainly oversaturated, and it can get a bit repetitive and stale. And this is an opportunity to bring something new to sports coverage in Mid-Michigan. So the possibility of that. You know the potential, the ceiling is so high. I can't wait to dive in to see what we come up with.

Interview Transcript

Megan Schellong: WKAR is sunsetting its sports program, Current Sports.

For the past 10 years, Al Martin has been at the helm of the show, producing and hosting the daily hour-long program.

While Al will be sticking around with the WKAR team, he joins me now to discuss highlights from the show and what’s next.

Al, thanks for being here.

Al Martin: So good to be with you Megan.

Schellong: Well, it's great to have you. How did the decision to sunset Current Sports come about?

Martin: Yeah, first of all, I think it is worth noting that you know, my first love is actually TV. You know, when I came to WKAR in April of 2012, I was recruited, really, to establish a new television show for WKAR-TV. But the radio show was really like the icing on the top and taking over for the legendary Earl Robinson who held down my seat for 39 years was pretty incredible. But you know, we did three seasons of Current Sports TV.

I was approached by the higher ups a few months ago about the idea of a new innovative, creative sports TV show. And you know, I was all ears because I've been wanting to produce a new show for some time now. And once they kind of gave me an idea of what they were thinking and just looked at the time and the resources that needed to be dedicated to establish a show of that magnitude, it was pretty clear that radio would have to end — bittersweet, for sure. But the ideas , the new vision, the potential is pretty exciting, Megan, for sure.

Schellong: It sounds exciting, and you're kind of returning to your first love of TV. What are you most proud of during your time as host of Current Sports?

Martin: That's a really good question. First, I would say I'm very proud that we didn't shy away from anything. You know, when you listen to a lot of sports talk shows out there, they're really just breaking down the touchdowns and the stats and the schedule, and so on and so forth.

But on Current Sports, we weren't afraid to talk about the topics that extended beyond sports, right, the national anthem, and the kneeling of Colin Kaepernick and the ripple effect that that had, right? The Black Lives Matter movement in sports, things of that nature.

We talked about it all really and became a forum for the community to also vent and talk about those topics and more.

Schellong: Do you have a favorite moment or episode of Current Sports?

Martin: Oh, it's so tough to whittle it down just to one, right, after doing it for a decade, but there are two episodes that come to mind. I would say the George Floyd episode, you know, albeit, of course, it's such a heavy topic and nobody wishes that situation happened, right?

But the way we talked about on Current Sports, was really a moment for me to just kind of let down my guard and be vulnerable and open up when it comes to my Black experience here as a Black man in America and how I related to that video, and how athletes related to that video and the ripple effect that that story had in the sports world.

I was very proud of how we engaged in dialogue on our airwaves with the community when it came to that story.

And also one of my favorite guests, Ronald Mann, who was a mixed martial artist. He was an amputee who lost his leg in the military. Ronald has since passed away. But anytime we had Ronald Mann on the show, it must-listen-to radio, he was a dear friend of the show, and just so inspiring listening to him talk.

Schellong: Wow. So, it sounds like those two episodes, you know, for you, one was really vulnerable and personal. And the other was just, you're happy to be in the good company of an old friend.

Martin: Oh, no doubt, no doubt.

Schellong: So you've been hosting Current Sports for a decade which is a long time. What's next for you? You kind of alluded to that already. What's next for you here at WKAR?

Martin: Yeah, right now we are in the preliminary stages of the TV show planning, just kind of a ton of ideas, right? We're throwing a ton of ideas right now at the wall and seeing what sticks and seeing what we want to try.

This is an opportunity to bring something new to sports coverage in Mid-Michigan. So the possibility of that.

And also look, I'll still be rocking it out reporting with you all on local sports for the radio team. I'll be a regular voice on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, especially when Michigan State sports ramp up.

So, people will still be hearing the voice of Al Martin on the radio very, very soon. And for the forthcoming years, I should say.

Schellong: Yes, for sure. Let it be known that Al Martin is sticking around on WKAR’s airwaves. And Al, last question here, what are you most excited about as you enter into this next chapter?

Martin: Really Megan, just doing something new and different. You know, I've been doing this show for a decade. And I feel like the sports talk radio market is certainly oversaturated, and it can get a bit repetitive and stale.

And this is an opportunity to bring something new to sports coverage in Mid-Michigan. So the possibility of that. You know the potential, the ceiling is so high. I can't wait to dive in to see what we come up with.

Schellong: We can't wait to see it. Al, we're so excited to still have you around. Al Martin is the host of Current Sports.

The last episode airs Friday at 1 p.m. Al, thanks.

Martin: Thank you Megan.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

