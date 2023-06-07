© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Lansing Police Department launches campaign to remind residents to lock up at night

WKAR Public Media | By Veronica Bolanos
Published June 7, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT
The Lansing Police Department is starting a new initiative called the “9 p.m. routine” to help reduce crime in the area.

The department is sending out regular notices on social media to remind residents to lock their homes, cars and doors and to activate alarms. Officials say remembering to lock up doors and other valuables can help prevent theft.

Lansing Police Officer Damon Pulver says he encourages people to interact with the social media posts and integrate the safety step into their daily routine. He says there is usually an uptick in crime around this time of year.

“What we’re trying to do is put a nice routine together to help remind everyone a couple of small tips that we can all do to help prevent some of these things from happening, so that we can help keep our communities safer," Pulver said.

Pulver also recommends residents turn on porch lights and backyard lights to discourage people from trespassing into yards.

