MSU to distribute more than $2 million for recovery efforts following February mass shooting

Michigan State University plans to distribute more than $2 million as part of the ongoing recovery efforts following February’s mass shooting. The money comes from the Spartan Strong Fund.

On February13, a gunman entered MSU’s campus, shooting and killing three students and injuring five others. Soon after, the Spartan Strong Fund was created to collect funds to support those impacted by the shooting.

Dan Olsen, a spokesperson for MSU, says the more than $2 million raised will be distributed to families who lost a loved one, injured students and first responders among others.

“We really do hope that this additional relief in funding through the gracious support of our donors will aid in our slow but long process and recovery process heading into the future for those who need it most," he said.

About $1 million will be used to cover the costs of undergraduate education for the students injured.

"We're going to have a portion of the funding that will also assist the families of those who tragically lost with needs that are unmet by state and federal crime victim compensation funds," Olsen said.

Some of those funds will also be distributed who witnessed the shooting and its aftermath.

"Those are the individuals who were present in either of the two first floor(s) [of] Berkey Hall classrooms or working in the food court kitchen inside the MSU Museum," he said.

Olsen also says some of the money raised will be used to reimburse faculty, staff, students and first responders for any mental health expenses incurred following the shooting.

In the next few months, the university will introduce a process for impacted students, faculty and staff to apply for the funds.

About $300,000 of the money raised will go towards a permanent memorial on campus.

