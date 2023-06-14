Lansing City Council approves fiscal year budget with departmental cuts, avoids rainy day fund

The Lansing City Council has taken the final step to approve the upcoming fiscal year budget.

On Monday, city councilmembers voted 7-1 to approve the budget for the next fiscal year. The nearly $153 million spending plan will not involve tapping into the city’s rainy day fund like Mayor Andy Schor had originally wanted to do in his proposed budget.

The spending plan includes several cuts to the mayor's office and other city departments to avoid withdrawing money from the rainy day fund.

City Council President Carol Wood says the approved budget includes allocating $1.9 million that had been left out in previous plans.

“We did a budget amendment that allowed us to allocate those dollars to departments that had received cuts in their operating expenses," she added.

The budget approval comes several weeks after Schor attempted to override some line items.

Wood says the budget will pull more than $200,000 from the mayor’s office to support warming and cooling centers.

"It is to allow some of our community centers to be open during cold and heat days to allow for staffing and for utilities and those types of things," she said.

Wood says even with city departments getting budget cuts, no layoffs are expected. The budget will go into effect on July 1st.