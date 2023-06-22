Historic Union Army site now open to visitors in Jackson

One of the most pivotal Union Army camps in the state is now open to visitors as part of the Michigan Military Heritage Museum in Jackson.

According to Scott Gerych, the chairman of the museum's board, Camp Blair served as an important site for Union officers during the Civil War, from 1864-1866.

"One third of all the troops from Michigan who were mustered out received their final pay and returned home at Camp Blair," he said. "Additionally, several regiments trained here for service during the war, and the hospital provided treatment for many of the wounded and sick."

The 11-acre camp was named after former Governor Austin Blair, who was known as "Michigan's Civil War Governor," according to the Historical Marker Database.

It was gathering point for troops and a place of recovery for soldiers with barracks that could accommodate up to 100 men. Much of the site was demolished in 1866.

Gerych says there are several plaques around the site that provide historical information about the camp and its strategic location.

"Visitors can expect to learn about the camp's size, layout in relation to the present-day area and some of the notable individuals who passed through the camp by exploring the informative plaques on site."

Both the camp and the museum are open to visitors from Wednesdays to Sundays with an admission fee required to enter the museum.

